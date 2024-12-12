World Investment Advisors LLC Buys 64,898 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of World Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $313.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.48. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $317.42. The company has a market capitalization of $584.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

