World Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.68 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5,915.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 129,314 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $183.20 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.46 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $855.65 billion, a PE ratio of 159.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.58.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

