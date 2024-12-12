World Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

