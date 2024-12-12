Wrapped Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $144,722.50 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $144,722.50 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,107,805 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,108,380.56994946. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 1.16457258 USD and is up 15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $145,486.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

