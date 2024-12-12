Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after acquiring an additional 916,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,533,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after buying an additional 196,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after buying an additional 131,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,423,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,343,424.71. This represents a 17.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $104.82.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

