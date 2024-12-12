XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 4,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 593,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

XBP Europe Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

