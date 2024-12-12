XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 312,780 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,780 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Chegg worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 272.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Down 6.9 %

Chegg stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 124.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

