XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 952.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

