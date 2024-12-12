XTX Topco Ltd Buys 37,631 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Novavax were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 187,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Novavax by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 517,727 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 498,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 261,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

