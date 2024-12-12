XTX Topco Ltd Has $689,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,634,000 after acquiring an additional 112,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,045,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after buying an additional 1,411,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

