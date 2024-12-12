XTX Topco Ltd Invests $714,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 679.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 232,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETD stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,708,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,240,644.70. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,800. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

