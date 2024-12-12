XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $782,000 Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 3,888.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.