XTX Topco Ltd Takes $817,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.