Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 11,537 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 125.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,076,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,175,000 after buying an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,485,000 after purchasing an additional 493,264 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,142,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,532,000 after purchasing an additional 331,846 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,838.69. The trade was a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.81.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

