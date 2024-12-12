Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 252,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 221.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 414,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,392.50. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,750.62. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $463,222. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.10. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

