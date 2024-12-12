Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 11.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

