Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 5,761 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,721.45. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.