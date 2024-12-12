Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

