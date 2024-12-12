Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 135,234 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,234 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Copart by 462.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Copart by 706.6% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,146 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $5,153,556.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

