Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.15 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $5,645,816.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,211.83. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

