Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after buying an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 27,269.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Reliance by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 139,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $306.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.31. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $263.80 and a one year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

