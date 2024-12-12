Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Yamaha Motor

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.