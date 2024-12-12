Young Park Sells 4,194 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Young Park sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total value of C$210,077.46.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$48.14 on Thursday. Calian Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$42.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.29.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

