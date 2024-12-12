Young Park Sells 4,194 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Young Park sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total value of C$210,077.46.
Calian Group Price Performance
Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$48.14 on Thursday. Calian Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$42.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.
Calian Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Calian Group
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.