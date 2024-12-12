YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YPF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF opened at $43.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Articles

