Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 13,653 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $411,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 127,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 125,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

