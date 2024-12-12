Zacks Investment Management Buys New Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 71.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,970.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,887.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,799.52. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,401.01 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

