Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 411.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,673 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.19% of HilleVax worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 27.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 136,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 53.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HLVX stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

About HilleVax

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

