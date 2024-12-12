Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,002 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Shopify by 28.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,981 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,558,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Shopify by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $120.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

