Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $173.10 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $178.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,577.50. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.