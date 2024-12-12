Zentry (ZENT) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zentry (ZENT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Zentry has a total market cap of $144.95 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101,105.64 or 0.99671662 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100,395.45 or 0.98971545 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,259,594,707.10271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02557596 USD and is up 18.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $9,775,612.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

