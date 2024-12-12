Zura Bio’s (ZURA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

ZURA opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Parvinder Thiara sold 1,001,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $2,734,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zura Bio by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Zura Bio by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

