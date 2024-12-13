10,000 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,365,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,399,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 1,507,101 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,786,079.87. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,405 shares of company stock worth $285,939. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIR. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

