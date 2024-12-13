1,050 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,785,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 119.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $480.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $532.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.