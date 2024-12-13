13,530 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,298 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 764,813 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,773,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

