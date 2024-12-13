1,618 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $139.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

