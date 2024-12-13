4,502 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 33.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Medpace by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.56.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $347.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.72 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

