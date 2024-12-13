Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,592,503.70. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Get BOX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.