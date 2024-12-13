Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,732,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 158.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200,647 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,698,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
