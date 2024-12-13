Acadia Healthcare’s (ACHC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

