Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $605.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $640.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $474.63 on Thursday. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,069,669. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

