Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 2,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

