AEON Biopharma (AEON) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) is one of 1,057 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AEON Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AEON Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEON Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 AEON Biopharma Competitors 7724 21090 48780 1221 2.55

AEON Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 604.23%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 184.51%. Given AEON Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AEON Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AEON Biopharma N/A -$36.63 million 3.94 AEON Biopharma Competitors $9.63 billion $148.98 million -5.40

This table compares AEON Biopharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AEON Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AEON Biopharma. AEON Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AEON Biopharma has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEON Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 3.71, meaning that their average share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of AEON Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of AEON Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AEON Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -994.63% AEON Biopharma Competitors -3,591.62% -273.35% -39.02%

Summary

AEON Biopharma beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEON Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder. The company is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.