AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Approximately 363,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,920,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.22 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.56. The company has a market capitalization of £85.95 million, a PE ratio of -335.33 and a beta of 2.96.

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,816.58). 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

