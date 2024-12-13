Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$2.77. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 39,787 shares traded.

Aimia Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$265.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.

