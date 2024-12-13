Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.63 and traded as high as C$2.77. Aimia shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 39,787 shares traded.
Aimia Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$265.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aimia
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.