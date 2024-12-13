Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €157.54 ($165.83) and last traded at €156.96 ($165.22). 1,091,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,310,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.16 ($163.33).

Airbus Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €140.08 and its 200 day moving average is €138.69.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.