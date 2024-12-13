Alan Phillips Acquires 5,008,484 Shares of Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Alan Phillips acquired 5,008,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$120,203.62 ($76,562.81).

Infinity Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Infinity Mining alerts:

Infinity Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Infinity Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Pilbara projects that comprises 14 exploration licenses covering an area of 781 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Central Goldfields project comprising 7 prospecting licenses, 2 granted mining lease, and 1 exploration license covering an area of 13.81 square kilometers located in the Leonora region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.