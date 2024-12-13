Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Short Interest Update

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWEVF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Alphawave IP Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.62.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

