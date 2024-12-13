Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $19,728,135.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,093,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,796,189. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,230 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,135.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 29th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Thursday, November 14th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 8th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 2,739,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altice USA by 30.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

