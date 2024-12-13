Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.
Several equities analysts have commented on ALMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alumis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alumis in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. Alumis has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.53.
Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.
