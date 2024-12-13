Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein Sells 4,351 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10.

On Friday, November 1st, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $231.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.98.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.